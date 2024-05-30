Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Reaches $6.48 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $10.82 or 0.00015850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.48 billion and $188.93 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.00124922 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008721 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000118 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,930,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,930,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 10.54312668 USD and is down -4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1033 active market(s) with $202,533,837.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.