Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 17.7% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Uniswap has a market cap of $6.42 billion and approximately $205.67 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $10.72 or 0.00015669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,930,295 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, "Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,930,294.71 in circulation. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

