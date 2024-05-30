United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of United Rentals worth $19,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in United Rentals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $40,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on URI

United Rentals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $14.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $659.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.30 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $683.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.46. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.