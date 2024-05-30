United Services Automobile Association Increases Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period.

Alcoa Trading Up 1.7 %

AA stock opened at $43.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alcoa

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $36.50 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.04.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

