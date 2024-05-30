United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Stock Price Up 9.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) were up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company now has a $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00. United States Cellular traded as high as $48.56 and last traded at $48.37. Approximately 228,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 273,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.19.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.85.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.
