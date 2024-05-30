UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Increased by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4 %

UNH stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $482.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.89. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.40.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

