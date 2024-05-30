Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $182.00 to $186.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Universal Health Services traded as high as $184.27 and last traded at $184.10, with a volume of 188913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.23.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.60.

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $21,378,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 134.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 24.0% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

