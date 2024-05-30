Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $186.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $186.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

NYSE:UHS traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.55. 532,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.38. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $186.65. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

