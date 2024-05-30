Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez Sells 6,288 Shares

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Loretta Lydia Sanchez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 8,719 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $131,395.33.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Shares of UTI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 724,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,540. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $874.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.97%. Equities analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 426,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 55,608 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 627,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTI has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

