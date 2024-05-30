V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.06.

Get V.F. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on V.F.

V.F. Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE VFC opened at $12.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. V.F. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $419,817,000 after purchasing an additional 257,992 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth about $200,768,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,501,000 after purchasing an additional 473,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.