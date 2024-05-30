Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,680,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,294,000 after purchasing an additional 72,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,301,000 after buying an additional 995,862 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,548,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,242,000 after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.65. 751,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,907. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.21. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $103.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

