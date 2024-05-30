Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 540,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,809,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,976,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,260. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.91. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2492 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.