Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Newfoundland Capital Management

Newfoundland Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,116,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738,062 shares during the period. Vasta Platform makes up approximately 84.7% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in Vasta Platform were worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Vasta Platform Stock Down 1.1 %
Vasta Platform stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.46. 21,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. Vasta Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $280.26 million, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.17.
About Vasta Platform
Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.
