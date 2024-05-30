Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Newfoundland Capital Management

Newfoundland Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,116,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738,062 shares during the period. Vasta Platform makes up approximately 84.7% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in Vasta Platform were worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Stock Down 1.1 %

Vasta Platform stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.46. 21,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. Vasta Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $280.26 million, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.17.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform ( NASDAQ:VSTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $111.87 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

