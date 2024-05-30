Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 337.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VSTM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.69.

Verastem stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.58. Verastem has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 116.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 27.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

