VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Short Interest Up 97.4% in May

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 97.4% from the April 30th total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

VersaBank Stock Performance

VBNK stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.78. VersaBank has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $12.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. VersaBank had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. Research analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of VersaBank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VersaBank by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 60,881 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VersaBank by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 22,699 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 195,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 92,166 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

