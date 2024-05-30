Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $16.21. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viasat shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 80,746 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Viasat from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Get Viasat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Viasat

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

Viasat Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,532,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,711,000 after acquiring an additional 348,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Viasat by 68.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 458,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,742,000 after buying an additional 118,902 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Viasat by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 766,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,871,000 after buying an additional 115,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at $17,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.31.

About Viasat

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.