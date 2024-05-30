Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $16.21. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viasat shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 80,746 shares traded.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Viasat from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.31.
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
