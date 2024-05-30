VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the April 30th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,693,000. Financial Designs Corp bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,257,000. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,173,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000.
Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $298.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54.
The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.
