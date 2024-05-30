Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Sold by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at $97,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. 2,617,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $996.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 170.34% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

