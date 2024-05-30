Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.6401 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.64.

Volkswagen Trading Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. Volkswagen has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $17.53.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $81.93 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VWAGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Volkswagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

