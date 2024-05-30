Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.45.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

NYSE:VNO opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $32.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 152.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 318,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 321,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 46,316 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $27,901,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,726,000 after acquiring an additional 116,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.