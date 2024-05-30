VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the April 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Stock Performance

VSBGF remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Thursday. 1,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,647. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.97.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology company, operates as a software provider of artificial intelligence security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

