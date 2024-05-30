VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the April 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Stock Performance
VSBGF remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Thursday. 1,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,647. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.97.
About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VSBLTY Groupe Technologies
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.