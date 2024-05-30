W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Holdings Lifted by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley accounts for approximately 1.5% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.95. 1,292,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,783. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

