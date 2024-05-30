Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.
Wacker Neuson Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WKRCF remained flat at $18.60 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $18.60.
About Wacker Neuson
