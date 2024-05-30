Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 30th, 2024

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKRCF remained flat at $18.60 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. Wacker Neuson has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

About Wacker Neuson

(Get Free Report)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.