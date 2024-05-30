Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.60 and last traded at $102.54. Approximately 2,111,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 11,839,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $185.40 billion, a PE ratio of 110.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $459,245,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

