Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 2% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $50.10 million and $2.28 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00053350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00017870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00012774 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,007,872 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars.

