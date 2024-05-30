Wedbush Boosts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $28.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Chewy Stock Performance

CHWY stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,869,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,205,359. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. Chewy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 268.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $104,485.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $104,485.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,363. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,480,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 875,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Chewy by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after acquiring an additional 963,540 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Chewy by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,188,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 695,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

