Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mastech Digital (MHH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN: MHH):

5/28/2024 – Mastech Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2024 – Mastech Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Mastech Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Mastech Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2024 – Mastech Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2024 – Mastech Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Mastech Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Mastech Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – Mastech Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2024 – Mastech Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.14. 7,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,648. The company has a market cap of $94.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

Get Mastech Digital Inc alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 65.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 862,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 67,731 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.