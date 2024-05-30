Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mastech Digital (MHH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN: MHH):
- 5/28/2024 – Mastech Digital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.14. 7,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,648. The company has a market cap of $94.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $11.45.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $46.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
