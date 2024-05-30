Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.99. 554,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,161. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,769,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,769,010.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $157,268.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,906.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,438,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

