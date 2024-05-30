Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,878 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,878 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $184,395,926. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 21.2 %

CRM stock traded down $57.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $214.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,724,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,814,257. The company has a market cap of $207.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

