Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIM. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 25.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIM traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 125,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,352. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. This is a boost from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

