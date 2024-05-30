Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 723 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in United Rentals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 1,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $600.79.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock traded up $17.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $662.03. The company had a trading volume of 222,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,135. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $683.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $620.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.30 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

