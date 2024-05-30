Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 1,840 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $264,627,000 after buying an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,632,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $160,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $218,521,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,423 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $97,857,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EXPE traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $109.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.51 and a 200-day moving average of $136.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

