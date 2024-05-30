Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 18,704 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Edison International by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 135,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 47,784 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Edison International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.22.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.33. The stock had a trading volume of 546,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.38.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

