Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $320,000 in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,714,000 after buying an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $73,449,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,884,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,025,000 after buying an additional 246,605 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 10.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,266,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,489,000 after buying an additional 218,757 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 6.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,046,000 after buying an additional 114,267 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.79. 864,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,743. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,814 shares of company stock valued at $939,475. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXEL. Stephens began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelixis

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.