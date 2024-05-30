Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $4.07 Million Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $260,560,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,010,000 after buying an additional 878,874 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,272,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,128,000 after purchasing an additional 269,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $282.39. 276,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,315. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $287.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.34.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.