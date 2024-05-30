Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $443,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 626.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $67.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,481,079. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

