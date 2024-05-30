Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 30,184 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.0 %

LSCC traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 341,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,462. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.93. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $1,185,150.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,169.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

