Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 13,698 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Weiss Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,698 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Sempra by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 172,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,715,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,729 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SRE traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $74.36. 838,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,604. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.55.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

