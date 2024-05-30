Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 33,973 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Weiss Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,973 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems makes up 1.1% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $21,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

AXTA stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.74. The company had a trading volume of 420,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,528. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $36.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

