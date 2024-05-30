Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 7,329 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Weiss Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 165,040.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,740,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,160. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 27.79, a current ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.