Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $203,000 Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 463 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA traded up $11.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $407.98. The company had a trading volume of 170,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,494. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.81 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $488.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.39.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

