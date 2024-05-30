Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.8 %

NBIX traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.54. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $148.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.85.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $238,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,497 shares of company stock worth $23,924,954. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

