Wells Fargo & Company Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $230.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.45.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of DKS traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,079. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $229.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,792 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $33,008,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $1,697,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $1,670,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,056.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

