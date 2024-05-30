WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on WESCO International from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of WCC traded down $8.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,854. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $122.30 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.26.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WESCO International news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WESCO International news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,760,312 shares of company stock valued at $304,565,784. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

