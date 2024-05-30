West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

West Coast Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCZC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.50. 1,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,694. The company has a market cap of $282.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.74. West Coast Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89.

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.35 million during the quarter.

West Coast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

West Coast Community Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. West Coast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, and health savings accounts; and individual retirement account and retirement plans.

