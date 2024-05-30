Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WLK. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.00.

Get Westlake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Westlake

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE:WLK opened at $156.71 on Monday. Westlake has a 12-month low of $103.28 and a 12-month high of $162.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.05.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $677,460.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,389,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $677,460.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,801. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 66.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.