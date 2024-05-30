WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $57.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. WestRock traded as high as $54.20 and last traded at $54.14, with a volume of 502510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.43.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WRK. Argus increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,063,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,371 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,378,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $55,228,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 140.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,375 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. WestRock’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 101.68%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

