Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given New GBX 4,000 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,200 ($53.64) to GBX 4,000 ($51.09) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,212.50 ($53.80).

LON:WTB traded up GBX 43 ($0.55) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,898 ($37.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,325. The company has a market capitalization of £5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,808.75, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,848 ($36.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,714 ($47.43). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,132.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,332.85.

In related news, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,004 ($38.37) per share, for a total transaction of £27,036 ($34,528.74). In other news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.78), for a total transaction of £161,980.08 ($206,871.11). Also, insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,004 ($38.37) per share, with a total value of £27,036 ($34,528.74). Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

