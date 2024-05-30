Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given New GBX 4,000 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,200 ($53.64) to GBX 4,000 ($51.09) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,212.50 ($53.80).
In related news, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,004 ($38.37) per share, for a total transaction of £27,036 ($34,528.74). In other news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.78), for a total transaction of £161,980.08 ($206,871.11). Also, insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,004 ($38.37) per share, with a total value of £27,036 ($34,528.74). Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
