Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0446 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Whitecap Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
