Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0446 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

