WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 228,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 148,812 shares.The stock last traded at $47.87 and had previously closed at $47.87.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,777,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,789,000 after purchasing an additional 212,568 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 19.7% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 29.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,362,000 after buying an additional 15,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 161,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.